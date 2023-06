What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 16

Montreal Grand Prix F1 racing at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, June 16–18

The Cure play the Bell Centre June 16–17

Suoni per il Popolo presents Tomomi Adachi + Patrick Graham & Sarah Pagé

Saturday, June 17

Montreal Fringe presents the Drag Race in Parc des Ameriques + Tango in the Dark June 17–18

Suoni per il Popolo presents Battle of the Brass Bands at la Sala Rossa

Diplo headlines the Maxim Grand Prix party at Windsor Station

Last day of les Francos de Montréal music festival

Sunday, June 18

Suoni per il Popolo presents the Sun Ra Arkestra live at Église St-Denis & afterparty jam

Montreal Fringe closes with Mini-Fringe for kids in the a.m. + the Tina Trons live in Parc des Amériques

Last day of MURAL art & music festival on and around St-Laurent Blvd.

