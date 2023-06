“What makes me most proud is that this vision of the future for Lachine-Est is the result of unprecedented collaboration with the population.”

Valérie Plante: “Lachine is ready to welcome the pink line”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced the creation of a new mixed living environment called the Lachine-Est eco-district, which will “set the stage for the development of the first section of the pink line.”

The pink metro line will reportedly serve this district, connecting it directly to downtown.

“What makes me most proud is that this vision of the future for Lachine-Est is the result of unprecedented collaboration with the population. It is a collective success that will enable us to respond effectively to the needs and aspirations of Montrealers.”

For renderings of the district, please see the slider below.

