Luca Guadagnino’s horrifying romance Bones and All is streaming now in Canada via Prime Video.

Mark Rylance in Bones and All, apposite Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies streaming in Canada, including the top 5 horror films streaming right now.

The top 5 horror movies streaming in Canada

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Available on Prime Video.

“In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.”

Directed by Lee Cronin. Available on Crave.

“Following the murderous anniversary of the Ghostface Legacy Killings, Scream 6 follows the four remaining survivors — Chad, Mindy, Sam and Tara — as they attempt to leave behind their traumatic memories in Woodsboro, California by moving to New York City. Despite their best efforts to move past the horror they endured, a new Ghostface appears in the city committing another series of murders and continuing to taunt them until they are forced to fight back.”

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Available on Paramount+.

“Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl (Mia Goth) must tend to her ailing father (Matthew Sunderland) under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother (Tandi Wright). Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions collide.”

Directed by Ti West. Available on Prime Video.

“Abandoned by her father, a young woman embarks on a thousand-mile odyssey through the backroads of America where she meets a disenfranchised drifter. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Directed by Luca Guadagnino. Available on Prime Video.

These are the top 5 most popular horror movies streaming in Canada right now. For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please click here.

