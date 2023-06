A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that support the Conservative Party of Canada decreases the more educated one is.

The study found that the Conservatives currently have 46% support among Canadians with a high school diploma, and 35% among college and trade school graduates. Just 26% of Canadians with university degrees support the Conservative Party of Canada, significantly less than those who support the Liberal Party (37%), whose support increases the more educated one is. (For the complete table of results, please see page 2 in the report here.)

The Angus Reid study found that the Conservatives are leading in the polls with 37%, followed by the Liberals (29%) and NDP (20%).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conservative Party of Canada (@cpc_hq) The less educated you are, the more likely you are to support the Conservative Party of Canada.

