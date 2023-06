The people behind beloved Montreal sandwich chain Bossa are celebrating their five-year anniversary this Saturday, and to mark the occasion they’ll be giving out free Crema di Cafe or mini cannolis — clients will have a choice between the two treats. Bossa has three locations, on Wellington in Verdun, on Masson is Rosemont and within the Time Out Market in the Eaton Centre downtown.

Bossa was voted #1 in the Best Sandwiches in Montreal category in the Best of MTL readers poll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Usheroff (@cravingcurator)

