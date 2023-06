Overall, 81% of Canadians say they are proud to be Canadian.

Quebecers are more proud to be Canadian than Albertans

According to a study ahead of Canada Day by Léger, Quebecers are more proud to be Canadian than Albertans. 77% of Quebec adults say they are proud to be Canadian, compared to 68% in Alberta.

Those who say they are most proud to be Canadian are in Manitoba & Saskatchewan (87%) and the Atlantic provinces (86%).

“81% of Canadians are proud to be Canadian. The top reasons for being proud to be Canadian are Canada’s universal healthcare (41%), natural beauty and landscape (40%) and freedom and equality for everyone (40%).”

“To what extent are you proud to be Canadian?”



🟢81% Very/Somewhat proud

🔴16% Not very/Not at all proud



The same study also found that just 76% of Conservative Party of Canada supporters are proud to be Canadian.

