According to a study by Léger, Quebec is the least Conservative province in Canada. Just 13% of people in Quebec support the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), lower than any other province in the country.

Quebec Premier François Legault met with CPC leader Pierre Poilievre last month to discuss energy, the “decline of the French language” and immigration.

The provinces where the Conservative Party of Canada has the most support are Alberta (48%) and Manitoba & Saskatchewan (48%).

In Quebec, the Bloc Québécois lead with 34%, followed by the Liberals with 32%.

Nationwide, the Liberals are polling in first place with 33%, followed by the Conservatives (31%) and NDP (19%).

