“By opening up resources like this, fewer people find themselves on the street, because they are given access to social housing and essential support.”

New residence to provide long-term housing for 20 homeless women in Montreal

Long-term housing for 20 homeless women in Montreal is being inaugurated this week according to an announcement by Mayor Valérie Plante. The spaces are located in the Shetty residence run by the Chez Doris, a local organization that provides services for vulnerable women.

“By opening up resources like this, fewer people find themselves on the street, because they are given access to social housing and essential support.”

Plante also noted that this project is a joint endeavour between the city, the province and the federal government.

“When we pool our efforts, we can make a difference in the lives of women and vulnerable populations.”

Montréal inaugure une nouvelle résidence pour accueillir les femmes en situation d'itinérance : 20 femmes auront un logement de longue durée dans la résidence Shetty de l’organisme @ChezDorisRefuge.



En ouvrant des ressources comme celle-ci, moins de personnes se trouvent à la… pic.twitter.com/MpD3tCvFqx — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 27, 2023 New residence to provide long-term housing for 20 homeless women in Montreal

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.