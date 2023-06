“Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease.”

Environment has issued a smog warning for Montreal on Friday due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter from the many forest fires in Quebec.

“Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.”

For more on forest fires in the province, please visit the Government of Quebec website.

Please be careful out there.

