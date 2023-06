“Forest fire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health, even at low concentrations. Stop or reduce your activity if breathing becomes uncomfortable or if you or someone in your care feels unwell.”

Another Montreal smog warning in effect tonight and Thursday due to Quebec forest fires

Environment Canada has issued another smog warning for Montreal tonight and tomorrow due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter from the many forest fires in Quebec.

“Forest fire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health, even at low concentrations. Continue to take precautions to reduce your exposure to smoke. Stop or reduce your activity if breathing becomes uncomfortable or if you or someone in your care feels unwell. If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 respirator or equivalent) that doesn’t let air through openings between the mask and your face can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in forest fire smoke.”

The warning noted that anyone with lung disease, such as asthma, heart disease, the elderly, children, pregnant women and those who work outdoors are more likely to feel the effect of smoke on their health.

