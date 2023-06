“Montreal’s undisputed coolest restaurant is somehow also the home of the most classic and restrained take on new-wave French fare.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Salle Climatisée. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Salle Climatisée

Montreal’s undisputed coolest restaurant is somehow also the home of the most classic and restrained take on new-wave French fare. Co-owner and general manager Brendan Lavery’s approach to service is informal yet welcoming and flecked with just the right amount of nonchalance that makes you feel like you’ve dropped by a friend’s house for dinner. The kitchen, for its part, is run by Harrison Shewchuck whose ingredient-driven menu is unequivocally simple and lets the rock-solid cooking and exceptional products do all the heavy lifting. Think perfectly poached char with squash, leeks vinaigrette with two sauces, or a beautifully browned cabbaged “millefeuille” — all cooked impossibly well.

Salle Climatisée is located at 6448 St-Laurent. Here’s a link to their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.