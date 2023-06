“Set to a background of live DJs playing hard-to-find funk records, a mix of McGill students and the fashionable downtown crowd mingle over steaming bowls of Katsu Curry, velvety lattes, and perfectly instagramable egg sandos.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Osmo x Marusan. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Osmo x Marusan

Since 2021, the Notman House’s iconic subterranean Café Osmo has been in partnership with fast-casual Japanese lunch counter Marusan and celebrated record shop la Rama to offer a lunch experience unlike any other. Set to a background of live DJs playing hard-to-find funk records, a mix of McGill students and the fashionable downtown crowd mingle over steaming bowls of Katsu Curry, velvety lattes, and perfectly instagramable egg sandos. (51 Sherbrooke W.)

For more on Osmo x Marusan, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.