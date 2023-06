Expect 15 food vendors, 20 exhibitors and over 10 additional cultural activities, including a good dose of KPOP music and dance.

POCHA MTL to celebrate South Korean street food, KPOP & more from July 6 to 9

The third edition of South Korean street food celebration POCHA MTL will be taking place in Montreal this summer, this time at the Quais at Bassin Peel. POCHA MTL, which will run from July 6 to 9, promises 15 food vendors, 20 exhibitors and over 10 additional cultural activities, including a good dose of KPOP music and dance care of the festival’s collaboration with KPOP Fandom Montreal.

As for the Korean street food that will be on offer, the festival promises teokbokki (spicy stir-fried rice cakes), Korean fried chicken and kogos (Korean-style pogo), as well as dak kochi (chicken kebab) and jap chae (Korean noodles).

