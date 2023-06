“If we want people to choose active transportation, we have to offer them effective, comfortable and safe options like the REV.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has confirmed that Réseau express vélo (REV) St-Denis broke a ridership record this week, with over 10,000 cycling trips taken on Tuesday alone.

Plante shared the news, affirming the city’s commitment to active transport.

“If we want people to choose active transportation, we have to offer them effective, comfortable and safe options like the REV. And that’s exactly what we do!”

In May, Mayor Plante also announced plans for 53 new Montreal bike paths and cycling projects for 2023.

Le REV Saint-Denis a atteint un nombre record de 10 000 passages en une journée! 🎉



Le REV Saint-Denis a atteint un nombre record de 10 000 passages en une journée! 🎉



Si on veut que les gens choisissent le transport actif, il faut leur offrir des options efficaces, confortables et sécuritaires comme le REV. Et c'est exactement ce qu'on fait!#polmtl https://t.co/p4H9bzTnXO — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 21, 2023

