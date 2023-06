Perhaps the 24% would feel more at home in the U.S.?

Just 76% of Conservative Party of Canada supporters are proud to be Canadian

According to a study ahead of Canada Day by Léger, just 76% of Conservative Party of Canada supporters are proud to be Canadian. This is significantly lower than the percentage of Liberal Party (97%) and NDP (87%) supporters who say the same.

Overall, 81% of Canadians say they are proud to be Canadian.

“81% of Canadians are proud to be Canadian. The top reasons for being proud to be Canadian are Canada’s universal healthcare (41%), natural beauty and landscape (40%) and freedom and equality for everyone (40%).”

“To what extent are you proud to be Canadian?”



🟢81% Very/Somewhat proud

🔴16% Not very/Not at all proud



The same study also found that Quebecers are more proud to be Canadian than Albertans.

