Introducing the Montreal bagel pizza by Magpie

Mile End pizza restaurant Magpie has just announced that they’ve created a Montreal bagel pizza. The new pizza will be available this Saint-Jean long weekend.

“On top of a sesame-coated crust, we add a caper cream cheese, homemade gravlax, baby tatsoi, red onion and fresh lemon.”

For more on Magpie (16 Maguire), please visit their website.

