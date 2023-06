Montreal Italian restaurant Elena is hosting a pop-up this weekend with the Apollo Bagels, the New York City company that Elena claims makes the world’s best bagels. Apollo’s bagels, and both classic and special bagel sandwiches (with lox by les Fumoirs de Morris Mendel), will be available at Elena (5090 Notre-Dame W.) on July 2 from 9 a.m. until they’re sold out. The restaurant notes that the bagels won’t be sold by the dozen and that they’re not taking reservations. The pop-up is walk-in only, with table-service and takeout options.

“Apollo Bagles will be here this Sunday making the world’s best bagels. Yes, we said BEST and yes, they are from NEW YORK & not Montreal. Don’t believe us? Don’t @ us, come try for yourself and then still don’t @ us.”

