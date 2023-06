“We must continue to visit the Village, go to its shops, enjoy its beautiful terrasses. We are ready to do more to ensure the safety and vitality of the neighbourhood.”

Montreal’s Village has received a boost from the City that aims to increase security and redevelop the area’s pedestrian street, which recently launched its 17th summer season. Mayor Valérie Plante and Saint-Jacques city councillor Robert Beaudry visited the area on Thursday, pledging 40 additional resources from Montreal police, supported by dedicated social workers trained to support the homeless and the mentally ill, as well as a $150-million investment in an upcoming redevelopment of the strip of Ste-Catherine East that lies at the heart of the Village.

Plante also noted that area merchants and residents can expect “a historic mobilization of all Village stakeholders (community organizations, businesses, restaurants, institutions, associations and public administration) to support its economic and cultural vitality,” as well as a new LGBTQ+ community centre.

“The Village is at a crossroads. We know that living together is a challenge and we are ready to do more to ensure the safety and vitality of the neighbourhood. We must continue to visit the Village, go to its shops, enjoy its beautiful terrasses. With our partners, we are implementing a strategy that meets the needs of residents and merchants. The needs of the Village are great, but we are doing what it takes to meet them.”

