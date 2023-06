A major protest is happening in Montreal this evening to challenge PL31, a bill tabled by Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau that would put an end to lease transfers by tenants in rental units. The bill would essentially take away one of the only tool that renters have at their disposal to prevent landlords from implementing massive rent hikes for future tenants.

The rally will be gathering outside Parc metro in Parc Extension at 5:30 p.m. and the march is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

“The government is giving landlords a nice gift that will intensify excessive rent increases. We are asking the minister to back down on the loss of the assignment of leases and instead respond to the real problems that tenants are experiencing, namely, to introduce real rent control and put an end to fraudulent evictions.”

For more information about today’s protest, organized by the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec and the Comité d’action Parc-Extension, please visit the event page.

