One OQLF officer told the NDG pub’s owner that they may need to translate their brand name to “le Vieux Verger” to comply with current language laws.

The NDG location of Ye Olde Orchard pub has been ordered to add French to its sign by the Office Québécois de la langue française (OQLF). According to CTV, management Monkland Avenue bar is puzzled as to how French would be incorporated into the sign given that there are technically no English descriptors to translate, just the name of the establishment.

Ye Olde Orchard owner Joe Pilotte has received letter from the OQLF before, and has complied with requests to alter public signage and ads. Pilotte said that the OQLF officer who’s working their file told him that they might have to translate their brand name entirely — to le Vieux Verger — in order to comply with current language laws, though that claim was reportedly later denied by the organization.

