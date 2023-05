What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, May 31

Cult MTL co-presents Radar grand finale with Donald Dogbo, HAWA B and Waahli

Egypt. Three Millennia on the Nile exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Lay Hold to the Softest Throat continues at FTA May 31–June 1

Ted Lasso final episode viewing party at Burgundy Lion

Poirier DJs at le Système

