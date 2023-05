What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 5

GOAL Black & White Soirée charity dinner at Cartier Arms

Be Heintzman Hope presents dance, performance & video at the MAI May 2–6

Homopop presents Sleaze Ball Underwear Dance Party

Saturday, May 6

QPIRG Concordia presents a free afternoon Kiki Ball workshop

Indigenous indie rock band Ombiigizi plays Bar le Ritz PDB with Ellevator

House of Gahd presents Lizzo Cabaret at Bar le Cocktail

Lizzo has cancelled her MTL concert 😭 But we are still doing ours! Come see the ONLY Lizzo show in town, THIS SATURDAY! 7-9PM @ Bar Le Cocktail!

🎟️ : https://t.co/AYLM2UpQaj#lizzo #mtlevents #mtlmoments pic.twitter.com/gcJFWvjN72 — Uma Gahd (@UmaGahd) May 4, 2023

Sunday, May 7

The Lives of Documents — Photography as Project, a new exhibition at the CCA

Daisy Theatre’s Romeo and Juliet-inspired play Little Willy continues at Centaur Theatre through May 14

Experimental musician Yves Tumor plays MTelus

