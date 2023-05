What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 26

Local musicians play post-punk/new wave classics at Montreal Is the Drug, Théâtre Corona

Day 1 of the OFFTA festival of dance, theatre, music & more, May 26–June 4

Elisa Harkins’ electronic music / Indigenous futurism project Wampum / ᎠᏕᎳ ᏗᎦᎫᏗ at the MAI, May 26–27

Saturday, May 27

Mont-Royal Avenue street fair through May 28

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF at Saputo Stadium

French ’80s electronic band Martin Dupont plays Théâtre Fairmount



Sunday, May 28

Accès Asie Festival closing event at Jardins Gamelin

Second home game for CEBL team Montreal Alliance, vs. Ottawa BlackJacks at Verdun Auditorium

Day one of Josephine: A Musical Cabaret, at the Segal Centre May 28–June 18

