What to do this long weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 19

Derek Seguin, Leighland Beckman, Bowser & Blue & more play NDG Comedy Fest May 19–21

NON STOP 36-hour dance party in the Old Port begins, running through 8 a.m. on May 21

Feist plays MTelus

10 cities down, 3 to go – Boston tonight @MGMMusicHall 🪩

Tix still available – https://t.co/iRXf0isMcj pic.twitter.com/FUxv9hI6Yb — Feist (@FeistMusic) May 17, 2023

Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow & Lil Baby headline Metro Metro hip hop festival at Olympic Park, May 19–21

Saturday, May 20

Agora de la danse presents Les Mondes parallèles

Jassem Hindi’s Laundry of Legends II at MAI May 18–20

Gayance and the Jazz Cats play PHI Centre



Sunday, May 21

Porchfest concerts in NDG May 20–21 (May 22 raincheck)

First weekend of Piknic Électronik for 2023, 20th anniversary year

Madeleine Peyroux and Martha Wainwright play Place des Arts

Monday, May 22

Go see BlackBerry

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis plays 2 nights at MTelus, May 21 & 22

Japanese music showcase Next Music From Tokyo live at Petit Campus

After a 3-year hiatus @NextMusicTokyo is back!

NMFT has brought amazing indie rock bands from Japan to tour Canada for the past 13 years. Sadly this is their farewell tour.

Let's rock out with them one last time and give them the curtain call they deserve!https://t.co/Ue7T7Lr3Ep pic.twitter.com/2gRi91369x — Japan Foundation, Toronto (@JFToronto) May 17, 2023

