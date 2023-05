WATCH: The first trailer for Dune: Part Two is here!

After releasing the film’s official poster and other visuals last Thursday, and teasing the impending trailer yesterday, Warner has released the first proper look at Dune: Part Two. The trailer features several cast members new to the film series, including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, along with returning lead Timothée Chalamet — who, as reported when the trailer was revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week, is seen riding a giant sandworm in the trailer — as well as Zendaya, who plays a larger role in this film.

Watch the trailer for Dune: Part Two (to be released in theatres on Nov. 3) below.

The film is a sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic series of sci-fi novels, also directed by the Quebec filmmaker. Prior to the release of Villeneuve’s first Dune film, we spoke with him about how his whole career has been leading up to Dune.

