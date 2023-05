“Illegal gun parts will now be considered weapons and penalties will be harsher.”

Amendments to federal gun control legislation Bill C-21 were announced by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino yesterday. Adding to the bill’s national freeze on handguns and ban on new assault-style firearms, the amendments establish a new technical definition of assault-style firearms, imposes new regulatory measures on manufacturers and tackles the issue of ghost guns, while respecting the rights of hunters and Indigenous peoples.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante praised the new amendments to Bill C-21 in a statement on Tuesday.

“A significant advance on the issue of ghost weapons was announced by Minister Marco Mendicino. Amendments to Bill C-21 directly attack arms trafficking. Illegal gun parts will now be considered weapons and penalties will be harsher. We can’t wait to see the recommendations of the committee of experts on assault weapons.”

Avancée importante en matière d’armes fantômes annoncée par le ministre @marcomendicino.



Avec les amendements au projet de loi C-21, on s’attaque directement au trafic d’armes. Les pièces d’armes illégales seront désormais considérées comme des armes et les peines seront plus… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 3, 2023 Plante praises new federal gun control legislation on illegal arms trafficking

Mendicino , while defending the new amendments during Tuesday’s announcement, said that the Conservative party is “in lock-step with the special interests who form the gun lobby.”

"Do we want stronger gun controls that will take AR-15s out of our communities or do we want weaker gun controls that could make them legal again,” says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino as he responds to a question on govt’s overhaul of firearms bill amendments.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/f86du8Gaqi — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) May 1, 2023

A 2022 study on gun control by Léger found that large majorities of Canadians support a complete ban on importing, buying or selling handguns (78%) and assault rifles (87%).

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.