“I will make it up to you, Montreal. I’m so sorry.”

Tonight’s Lizzo concert in Montreal was cancelled at the last minute due to illness

Evenko announced tonight just after 7 p.m. that the Lizzo show scheduled to take place at the Bell Centre tonight is cancelled — postponed, technically — due to illness, “as per doctor’s orders.” In a video to Montreal fans posted on Instagram, Lizzo cited worsening flu-like symptoms as the reason for the cancellation.

Tonight's Lizzo concert in Montreal was cancelled at the last minute due to illness

The second leg of the Special 2our, with opening act Latto alongside the Grammy and Emmy award-winning, RIAA triple-platinum headliner, was first announced at Evenko and Live Nation in November.

Keep an eye on the Evenko website for news about a makeup date. Tickets for the May 4 show will be valid.

