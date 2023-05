“We must increase the security of our roads, educate drivers and denounce dangerous behaviour behind the wheel.”

There were 11 deaths and 13 injuries on the road in Quebec over the weekend

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has responded to an alarming number of accidents on the road in Quebec over the long weekend, with 11 deaths and 13 injuries reported across the province. According to a report by Journal de Montréal, there were five deadly accidents on the road in Quebec on Sunday alone.

In her statement, Plante discourages dangerous driving and advocates for better safety measures and drivers’ education.

“11 deaths. 13 injured. The weekend was deadly on the roads in Quebec. Every incident is one too many. We must increase the security of our roads, educate drivers and denounce dangerous behaviour behind the wheel.”

11 décès. 13 blessés.



La fin de semaine a été meurtrière sur les routes du Québec. Chaque incident en est un de trop.



11 décès. 13 blessés.

La fin de semaine a été meurtrière sur les routes du Québec. Chaque incident en est un de trop.

Il faut accélérer la sécurisation de nos routes, sensibiliser les conducteurs et dénoncer les comportements dangereux au volant. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 23, 2023

