The acclaimed sci-fi comedy series Mrs. Davis, starring Betty Gilpin, is streaming now on Crave.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Scream VI (Paramount+), Ghosted (Apple TV+), and Nope (Crave)

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are The Diplomat (Netflix), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) and Mrs. Davis (Crave).

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.