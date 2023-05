Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is the Montreal-shot slasher film Scream VI, starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Paramount+.

“Following the murderous anniversary of the Ghostface Legacy Killings, Scream 6 follows the four remaining survivors — Chad, Mindy, Sam and Tara — as they attempt to leave behind their traumatic memories in Woodsboro, California by moving to New York City. Despite their best efforts to move past the horror they endured, a new Ghostface appears in the city committing another series of murders and continuing to taunt them until they are forced to fight back.”

In second and third place are Ghosted (Apple TV+) and Nope (Crave).

