The acclaimed political thriller starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell has been renewed for a second season.

The Diplomat is now the #1 TV series streaming Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is political thriller The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, which is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

“Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star.”

In second and third place are Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) and Mrs. Davis (Crave).

