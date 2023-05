Slots are getting better and better each year, with slot providers eager to outdo one another and produce the best games.

Slots are some of the most exciting and popular games to play at any casino, offering fast-paced action and the chance to win big money. Thanks to the wonders of the internet, you don’t even need to head down to your nearest casino to play. Online casinos now offer thousands of exciting slots that you can enjoy from your computer or mobile device, spinning the reels, matching symbols and hopefully hitting the jackpot.

With online slots growing in popularity over the years, there are now loads of different games for players to choose from. Modern slots are very different from traditional slot machines, offering high-quality graphics, exciting bonus rounds and new ways to play. As technology improves and slot providers get more creative, slots are getting bigger, better and more fun to play. 2023 has been a great year for slots, and these are some of the best.

Money Cart 3

The Money Cart franchise is one of the most popular series from Relax Gaming, a company that has produced loads of amazing games in recent years. It’s based on the highly successful Money Train 3 and features a lot of the same elements.

Rather than having a typical base game, Money Cart 3 takes you straight into the action and gives you a chance to experience the exciting bonus game. It’s a bonus round quiteunlike any you’ll come across in other games, with a huge number of special symbols that can help you land big wins if you’re lucky.

Rabbit Royale

The latest release from ELK Studios imagines a world where rabbits take revenge on those out to stop them. Rabbits are widely seen as a pest by many gardeners, but in this game,they help trigger big wins as they fight off the angry villagers. The unique art style and character designs create a fun atmosphere and make Rabbit Royale a unique experience.

The slot includes plenty of exciting features, including carrot collect, wilds, rabbit respins and more. There’s even a feature buy menu that lets you pay a set amount to unlock any of the special features, giving you instant access to some potential for big wins.

The Wildos

Wilds are the name of the game in Thunderkick’s new slot, which is available to play now. The Swedish developer has a history of innovation, and The Wildos certainly does things differently from most other games. The game has a unique style, and while the Wild West is an often-visited theme for online slots, few look quite like this.

The fun cartoonish style makes The Wildos great fun to play, while the game itself is also bursting with exciting features. The multiplier wild appears throughout the game, and when more than one lands, the multipliers are multiplied, leading to some potentially crazy high wins.

Fear of the Dark

Hacksaw Gaming has gained something of a reputation for making excellent mobile slots, and they’re constantly experimenting with new designs, features and ideas. Fear of the Dark is a fantastic-looking game with a spooky graveyard backdrop while the reels themselves are bursting with colourful and cartoonish ghouls.

You can play Fear of the Dark at all top online casinos in Quebec, using a casino list to find the best sites. As you spin the reels, you’ll need to match symbols on adjacent positions to trigger a win. In doing so, the winning symbols burst, being replaced by new ones from above.

Buster’s Bones

Buster’s Bones combines man’s best friend with the fun of a Wild West setting, bringing you plenty of interesting canine characters and some brilliant bonuses. This is the latest release from NetEnt, perhaps the most successful online slot provider in the business.

As you’d expect from a NetEnt game, the graphics for Buster’s Bones are excellent, and the slot is also bursting with fun and excitement. An avalanche mechanic helps make things more interesting, potentially leading to some big chain reaction wins as you spin the reels, and there’s a free spins bonus round you can unlock too.

Final Thoughts

