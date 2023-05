Here’s what dominated the small screen last week.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts ahead of Citadel is sports comedy-drama series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Apple TV+.

“An American football coach is hired to manage a British soccer team; what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, determination and biscuits.”

In second and third place are Citadel (Prime Video) and The Diplomat (Netflix).

