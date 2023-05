Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts ahead of Jury Duty is dystopian series Silo, starring Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Apple TV+.

“In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff (Oyelowo) breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Ferguson) starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.”

In second and third place are Jury Duty (Prime Video) and Succession (Crave).

