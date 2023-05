You also have to have lost power for a minimum of 24 consecutive hours. The deadline to apply is May 12.

The Quebec government is offering limited compensation for food losses and other financial burdens caused by the blackout in the aftermath of last month’s ice storm. Until May 12, Quebecers who benefit from social assistance program — and lost power for a minimum of 24 consecutive hours — can apply to receive $75 in compensation, with a maximum of $300 per household.

Applications for ice storm compensation can be submitted online, or via mail or tax (call at 1-877-767-8773), in person at Service Quebec offices or through online employment or social assistance accounts.

