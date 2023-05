“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement warning people in Montreal about above normal pollution levels downtown today, caused by the smoke from a major fire. The site of the fire, which began last night and continued to burn this morning, is the historic Bon-Pasteur monastery at the corner of St-Dominique and Sherbrooke. Poor air quality and reduced visibility in areas near the fire are expected to persist until midday.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk. If you are taking medication or have a health condition, please pay close attention to your symptoms and take a break if necessary.”

