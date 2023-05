The 6,000-square-foot space will be located at 44–54 St-Antoine W., the latest location of the biggest private museum chain in the world.

The Museum of Illusions — the biggest private museum chain in the world, with 42 locations across the globe — is coming to Montreal on June 10. The 6,000-square-foot space will be located at 44–54 St-Antoine W. and feature over 70 exhibits that include holograms, stereograms, optical illusions and immersive rooms.

After Toronto, Montreal will be the second Canadian location of the Museum of Illusions, known around the world for its interactive experiences that “trick the mind, challenge the vision and make you question all your senses.”

