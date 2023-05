According to CTV meteorologist Lori Graham, at least one heat record is expected to be broken this week. During the heat wave, the forecast is calling for a high of 32 degrees Celsius today (the record for May 31 is 32.3 C, set in 1999), 33 C on Thursday (the record for June 1 is 29.7 C, set in 2013) and 30 C on Friday (the record for June 2 is 30.4, set in 2014).

Luckily, as Graham also noted, the high heat won’t be accompanied by oppressive humidity.

Record-breaking heat moving into Montreal 🥵

My forecast here 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/PhWHAfK844 — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) May 31, 2023

The last time a heat record was broken in Montreal was on April 13, when temperatures reached 27 C.

