Pichai

The Thai curry shop in Little Italy, owned and operated by Jesse Mulder, Jesse Massumi and Xavier Cloutier-Guerard, is the finer-dining counterpart of Épicerie Pumpui. Opened mid-pandemic, the trio added a new chef (and third Jesse) to the mix in Jesse Grasso (former of Vin Papillon and Toronto’s Black Hoof). Grasso’s menu is a mixture of Isaan (Northern Thai) staples and thoughtful riffs on traditional Thai dishes that blend local produce with imported Thai ingredients. The food is fragrant, unapologetically spicy and damn delicious. (5985 St-Hubert)

