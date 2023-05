“Monarque is the kind of place that became legendary the minute it opened in 2018.”

Monarque

From the white tablecloth dining room at the back to the large brasserie area in the middle to the bar, facing an immense wall of the finest liquors known to humanity, Monarque is the kind of place that became legendary the minute it opened in 2018. The block-long Old Montreal restaurant is helmed by Executive Chef Jérémie Bastien and co-owned by his father Richard Bastien, the man behind Leméac. Monarque’s menu offers a slightly modernized, Montréalais take on that classic brand of French cuisine, and while the atmosphere can be boisterous, the service is always friendly and personalized. (406 Rue St-Jacques)

