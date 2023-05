A prize will be awarded to the best Ted Lasso-themed costume.

Montreal pub the Burgundy Lion will be hosting a viewing party for the series finale of Ted Lasso on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. The Burgundy Lion, being a local go-to for soccer viewing as well as English culture in general, will be screening the last episode of Jason Sudeikis’s British-football-themed Apple TV+ series and giving out a prize for best Ted Lasso-inspired costume.

Three seasons in, Ted Lasso has remained one of the top streaming shows in Canada during its latest 12-episode run.

