Montreal’s Olympic Stadium Tower is being lit in yellow tonight to mark Teen Vaping Awareness Day.

Parc Olympique issued a statement on social media citing addiction issues linked to teen vaping that could lead to “significant cognitive and behavioural problems.”

For more on the side effects of vaping among youth, please visit the Drop the Vape website.

