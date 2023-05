The Montreal Jazz Fest, which runs from June 29 to July 8 this year, made some key programming announcements this morning, naming a number of acts who will play free outdoor shows, and the artist who will close the festival with the traditional main-stage blowout: Macy Gray (TD stage, July 8, 9:30 p.m.).

Also revealed as part of the festival’s free outdoor programming are French/American jazz duo DOMi & JD Beck (TD stage, July 4, 9:30 p.m.), Montreal singer-songwriter Jesse Mac Cormack (Club Montréal TD, July 3, 11 p.m.), former Montrealer and electronic Sub Pop act Debby Friday (Club Montréal TD, July 4, 11 p.m.), local rapper SLM (Club Montréal TD, July 6, 11 p.m.) and fellow Montrealers HAWA B (Club Montréal TD, June 29, 7 p.m.), Tina Leon (Club Montréal TD, June 30, 7 p.m.) and DJ/producer High Klassified (Club Montréal TD, July 8, 11 p.m.).

After the outdoor stages close for the evening, M2 (located within the venue MTelus) will be the site of a number of free midnight parties hosted by Laylit, Urban Science LeCypherX, the Shed and the Liquor Store.

Today’s Jazz Fest programming announcement follows an initial Jazz Fest lineup reveal that included many big names, including artists who will be playing free outdoor shows in Montreal this summer, among them Thundercat, BADBADNOTGOOD, Jean-Michel Blais, Pierre Kwenders, Dawn Tyler Watson, DJ Premier, Hanorah, Joe Grass and Lulu Hughes.

For more on the 2023 Jazz Fest, please visit the Montreal Jazz Festival website.

