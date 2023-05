“The mandate of this new team will consist of carrying out visibility operations and intervening in places frequented by criminal groups.”

Montreal is getting a new $5.7-million police squad to fight organized crime, gun violence

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel announces that the provincial government is investing $5.7-million in a new police squad to fight organized crime and gun violence in the Greater Montreal area. As of Oct. 1, the team of 10 Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers will support police forces in Montreal, Laval and Longueuil.

“Essentially, the mandate of this new team will consist of carrying out visibility operations and intervening in places frequented by criminal groups.” —François Bonnardel

During this morning’s press conference, Bonnardel, SPVM Chief Inspector David Bertrand and SQ criminal investigations assistant director Pierre Mathieu Vivier clarified that the team will gather intelligence in the field and collaborate with the Integrated Gun Violence Intelligence Team to locate criminals and identify their associates.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the investment in a tweet this afternoon.

“An SQ team will specialize exclusively in the fight against organized crime and armed violence in Greater Montreal. I salute these investments from Quebec, which will enable us to support the excellent work of the SPVM.” —Valérie Plante

Today’s announcement follows a Radio-Canada report last week revealing that the SPVM is short on major crime investigators ahead of summertime, which is thought to be peak season for criminal activity. Bertrand said today that it “promises to be a hot summer in terms of armed violence.”

