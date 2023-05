The annual food fest is serving up special pizzas from 500+ restaurants across Canada.

La Pizza Week is on in Montreal from May 1 to 14

Attention all fans of fancy, decadent, gourmet slices and pies: Pizza Week returns to Montreal today. As with its sister festivals Poutine Week and Burger Week, la Pizza Week — happening locally and nationwide from May 1–14 — will offer special creations from dozens of Montreal restaurants, and 500+ locations across Canada.

Clientele is invited to vote via the festival’s website, and to share their experiences — whether in person or via delivery — by using the #lapizzaweek hashtag. The festival has partnered with DoorDash for delivery this year.

