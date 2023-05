Despite Canadians souring on the British monarchy, Prince William and Princess Catherine are significantly more popular than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton is the most favoured royal among Canadians, followed by Prince William

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has measured the favourability of members of the British Royal Family among Canadians. The study found Princess Catherine (Kate Middleton) to be the most favoured royal among Canadians, at 56%, following by her husband Prince William (53%).

Just 42% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Prince Harry, while 37% hold positive impressions of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

By far, the least favoured members of the British royal family are King Charles (28%) and Queen Consort Camilla (18%).

The study also found that just 28% of Canadians want Canada to continue as a constitutional monarchy for generations to come.

“His mother’s preternaturally long rule meant Charles served as heir-apparent for an extraordinary long time. He is the oldest monarch at age of ascension at more than 73 years old. Charles’ familiarity bred contempt within the Canadian public. The new heir, Prince William and his wife Princess Catherine, however, are viewed with much more favour, especially among those who wish Canada’s constitutional monarchy to continue for ages to come.”

