Quebec Premier François Legault announced today that Autoroute 50 has officially been renamed Autoroute Guy-Lafleur. This news comes just over a year after the passing of the Québécois hockey legend who played for the Habs from 1971 till 1985.

On the very day of Lafleur’s death (April 22, 2022), Legault mentioned a proposal to rename the 159-kilometre highway in his honour.

Today’s ceremony took place in Lafleur’s hometown of Thurso, Quebec.

“In Thurso today with the Minister Lacombe to announce the new name of Autoroute 50: Autoroute Guy-Lafleur! He was an exceptional player and man, close to the people and to his origins, here in Thurso. I think we owed him that honour. Thanks Guy!”

À Thurso aujourd'hui avec le ministre @lacombemathieu pour annoncer le nouveau nom de l’autoroute 50 : l’autoroute Guy-Lafleur! C'était un joueur et un homme exceptionnel, proche du monde et de ses origines, ici à Thurso.

Je pense qu’on lui devait cet honneur.

Merci Guy! pic.twitter.com/lYLgY5AFcU

