Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal, as a high heat event will cause widespread hot and sunny weather this week. Nighttime temperatures will also reportedly be “higher than the seasonal norms.”

Temperatures will be especially hot from Tuesday through Friday, with highs ranging from 29 to 34 degrees Celcius.

“During high heat events, drink water abundantly, even before feeling thirsty. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, persons with chronic underlying medical conditions and those working or exercising outdoors are at higher risk. Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.”

