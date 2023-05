Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is fantasy heist comedy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, among others, which is streaming in Canada on VOD.

“A charismatic thief and a group of unexpected companions set out on a grand mission to recover a valuable long lost artifact. Combining their brute force with street smarts along with certain magical elements, the crew’s enjoyable journey takes a perilous turn when they cross paths with dangerous individuals.”

In second and third place are Triangle of Sadness (Prime Video) and M3GAN (Prime Video).

