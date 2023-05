The Government of Canada also unveiled a passport redesign and new security features today.

The Government of Canada announced a passport redesign and new security features today, as well as the news that Canadians will soon be able to renew passports online. This is a particularly welcome development following last summer’s epic wait times at passport offices in Montreal and across Canada.

“Starting later this fall, Canadians will be able to renew their passport, pay their fees, and upload their photograph securely and conveniently online.”

Our passport is recognized around the world, and the new design unveiled today reflects our country and our shared values.



Service Canada stands ready to launch this new booklet this summer, and I look forward to seeing it delivered into the hands of Canadians. pic.twitter.com/rYKgaBKwB1 — Karina Gould (@karinagould) May 10, 2023 Canadians will be able to renew passports online as of this fall

